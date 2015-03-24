LONDON, March 24 Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments said it had successfully placed 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) of unsecured exchangeable bonds over shares of UniCredit, representing around 4 percent of the Italian bank's issued and outstanding shares.

The first tranche of bonds is to have a principal amount of 1 billion euros and is due in 2020. The second tranche, also worth 1 billion euros, is due in 2022, Aabar said on Tuesday.

The bonds will be issued at par, and will carry a semi-annual coupon of 0.50 percent and 1 percent per annum for the 2020 bonds and 2022 bonds respectively.

The offering was increased from 1.5 billion euros to 2 billion euros following demand from investors, the company said. ($1 = 0.9172 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)