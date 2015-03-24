LONDON, March 24 Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments
said it had successfully placed 2 billion euros
($2.18 billion) of unsecured exchangeable bonds over shares of
UniCredit, representing around 4 percent of the
Italian bank's issued and outstanding shares.
The first tranche of bonds is to have a principal amount of
1 billion euros and is due in 2020. The second tranche, also
worth 1 billion euros, is due in 2022, Aabar said on Tuesday.
The bonds will be issued at par, and will carry a
semi-annual coupon of 0.50 percent and 1 percent per annum for
the 2020 bonds and 2022 bonds respectively.
The offering was increased from 1.5 billion euros to 2
billion euros following demand from investors, the company said.
($1 = 0.9172 Euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)