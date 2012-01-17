FRANKFURT Jan 17 Abu Dhabi's investment
vehicle Aabar on Tuesday said it will raise its
stake in UniCredit SpA to 6.5 percent once the Italian
lender's capital increase is completed.
Aabar Luxembourg, a subsidiary of the sovereign wealth fund,
has entered into a series of transactions to raise their stake
in UniCredit, Aabar said in a statement.
"We are intending to participate in the rights increase and
actively support UniCredit's management and franchise in the
future," Aabar Chairman Khadem Al Qubaisi said.
"This additional investment in UniCredit further reiterates
our support to the bank and its management in successfully
navigating through current market uncertainty. It is our belief
that the success of the current rights issue will help
strengthen UniCredit's capital base and bring with it a more
positive outlook for the future.
Aabar has been a shareholder in UniCredit since March 2009.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)