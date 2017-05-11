UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 The Hong Kong-listed shares of Apple Inc's supplier AAC Technologies slid as much as 13.5 percent on Thursday, after research firm Gotham City accused it of dubious accounting practices.
Shares of the company fell to as low as HK$96, lagging a 0.23 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Randy Fabi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources