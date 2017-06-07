Australia shares rise on commodity prices; NZ up
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday as miners gained on rising commodity prices and financial stocks turned positive after two straight sessions of losses.
* Anonymous Analytics, Bocom come to defence of AAC
* Shares in AAC end up 13.6 pct higher (Recasts with defence by other research firms)
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, June 7 Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc surged on Wednesday in resumed trade after research firms came to the defence of the Apple Inc supplier against a short-seller attack.
Shares in the maker of acoustic components ended 13.6 percent higher, helping it make up some of the ground lost since little-known Gotham City Research first accused it of dubious accounting practices on May 11.
Shenzhen-based AAC has said that the allegations are groundless.
It received support from Anonymous Analytics, also known as a short-seller, which said in a report on Tuesday that Gotham's accusations against AAC were misleading and rated the supplier a "strong buy".
Gotham issued a new note on AAC on Wednesday but did not address concerns raised by Anonymous Analytics. Gotham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
BOCOM International said in a research note on Tuesday that the market would gradually refocus on AAC's fundamentals, adding that it had a strong growth outlook.
AAC stock ended at HK$92.50, compared with its May 10 price of HK$111. Anonymous Analytics set its target price for AAC at HK$111.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday as miners gained on rising commodity prices and financial stocks turned positive after two straight sessions of losses.
* KOSPI trapped in narrow range on lack of momentum * Won finds some support from local exporters SEOUL, June 22 Declining global dollar demand and local exporters lent some support to the South Korean won early on Thursday after it was pushed to a two-month low in the previous session. The won was quoted at 1,140.8 per dollar as of 0241 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's onshore close. "We're seeing steady dollar sales from local exporters w
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.