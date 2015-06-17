DUBAI, June 17 Oman's Falcon Insurance plans an initial public offer of shares, its parent company Al Anwar Holding said on Wednesday.

The flotation is subject to approval by regulators and shareholders, Al Anwar, which has a 51 percent stake in Falcon, said in a bourse statement.

Details such as the volume of the offer, price and timing will be finalised and announced after receiving those approvals, it said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)