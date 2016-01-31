DUBAI Jan 31 Oman's Al Anwar Holding
said on Sunday its board had approved a proposal to sell a stake
in its affiliate Falcon Insurance for 1.2 times book value.
The transaction, which the diversified holding company said
on Jan. 13 had been proposed by an "interested party" through
Oman Arab Bank, is subject to the completion of due diligence
and regulatory approvals, according to a bourse filing.
Al Anwar, which holds 51 percent of Falcon Insurance, had
said in June that it was planning an initial public offer of
shares in the insurer. Sunday's statement did not make clear
whether Al Anwar would sell its entire stake or only part of it,
or who the buyer would be.
Falcon Insurance was one of five companies due to list on
the Oman stock exchange in 2016, the head of the market
regulator was quoted as saying by a local newspaper earlier this
month.
