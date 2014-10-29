UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 29 Swedish speciality vegetable fats maker AAK posted a slightly higher than expected third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and said it remained "prudently optimistic" about the future.
EBIT rose to 344 million Swedish crowns ($47 million) from 303 million a year earlier and topped a mean forecast of 331 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
(1 U.S. dollar = 7.3314 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources