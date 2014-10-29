STOCKHOLM Oct 29 Swedish speciality vegetable fats maker AAK posted a slightly higher than expected third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and said it remained "prudently optimistic" about the future.

EBIT rose to 344 million Swedish crowns ($47 million) from 303 million a year earlier and topped a mean forecast of 331 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

(1 U.S. dollar = 7.3314 Swedish crown)