STOCKHOLM Nov 3 Aak Publ Ab

* AAK sells its biolubricants business

* AAK has decided to sell its biolubricants business Binol to Quaker Chemical, a leading global provider of process fluids and chemical specialties

* Binol's annual net sales is approximately SEK 100 million with an EBIT margin of 15 percent

* All related costs to this disposal will be charged to the fourth quarter of 2014