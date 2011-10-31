(Adds details)

* CEO Jan Aalberts to be replaced by Wim Pelsma

* Aalberts to stay on as company president

AMSTERDAM, Oct 31 Dutch industrial group Aalberts Industries on Monday said its founder and chief executive, Jan Aalberts, who is in his seventies, will retire in April and will be replaced by Wim Pelsma, the current chief operating officer.

Aalberts, who is the longest-serving chief executive for Dutch listed companies, will hand over the day-to-day running of the company and its subsidiaries to Pelsma after the annual shareholders meeting on April 26, but will continue to hold the post of company president.

Jan Aalberts set up an aluminium precision extrusion company in 1975 that diversified and by 2002 had grown to become Europe's biggest manufacturer of fittings.

When asked by Reuters in May whether he was ready to retire, Aalberts had said he would stay on as CEO for now.

"What I'm adding to the company is still worthwhile and so I do what I do," he said at the time.

He still holds a 10.9 percent stake in the company according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)