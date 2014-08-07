UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 7 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S : * Raises forecast for 2014 * Says expects yearly profit of DKK 48 million * Says previously expected full year profit to be in a level of DKK 13 million * Raises guidance due to win in third round of qualifying for uefa champions
league * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources