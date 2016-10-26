DUBAI Oct 26 Qatar's Aamal, a
diversified investment firm, reported a 3.6 percent fall in
third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a Reuters
calculations.
* Net profit of 101.2 million riyals ($27.8 million) in the
three months ending Sept. 30 versus 105 million riyals a year
earlier.
* Reuters calculated the result based on financial
statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
* Aamal's nine-month net profit of 356.8 million riyals was
up from 325.9 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement.
($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)