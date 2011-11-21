MANAMA Nov 21 The Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) expects
to name its new secretary general by the end of the year, the
regulatory body's deputy secretary general said on Monday.
Khairul Nizam said the board of trustees has completed its
due diligence of candidates and will name a successor to former
secretary general Mohamad Nedal Alchaar, who left the
organisation earlier this year to become Syria's economy and
trade minister.
"The board of trustees hopes to announce an appointment in
the coming weeks," Nizam told Reuters on the sidelines of an
industry conference in Manama.
Nizam said AAOIFI is also in the process of revising some of
its accounting standards and expects to issue an exposure draft
on its new guidelines for accounting for real estate investment
by the end of the year.
The new accounting guidelines will address concerns over how
to account for the value of a real estate investment during its
various stages of development, he said.
Concerns were raised following Dubai World's
property arm Nakheel's decision to use seabed as an
underlying asset for its recent Islamic bond, or sukuk, to trade
creditors.
Critics raised issues over the difficulty in valuing an
undeveloped seabed as an underlying asset for the sukuk.
AAOIFI will also issue an exposure draft by the end of the
year for guidelines related to governance among sharia boards.
A handful of Islamic scholars currently serve on the
majority of sharia boards, raising concerns over conflict of
interest as well as scholars being overstretched in their
capabilities to perform their duties.
"We've had meaningful conversations with scholars over the
issue of governance," Nizam said. "The guidelines would help
banks make sure that the work they have for their sharia boards
can be supported by the scholars they have."
The possibility of a Gulf-wide sharia council has also been
floated but Nizam said AAOIFI has not seen any major movement in
that direction yet.
He added the organisation will look to revise takaful
guidelines and accounting for investment accounts in 2012.
(Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Sami Aboudi)