BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net sales up at 186.2 million euros
* FY net sales 186.2 million euros ($200.17 million) versus 81.7 million euros year ago
Jan 21 aap Implantate AG :
* Says is granted two European patents for innovative magnesium technology, making great progress in development of resorbable implants
* Says first patent will protect an efficient way to manufacture magnesium implants while second relates to a coating technology for magnesium implants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net sales 186.2 million euros ($200.17 million) versus 81.7 million euros year ago
NEW YORK, March 29 Heroin use in the United States has risen five-fold in the past decade and dependence on the drug has more than tripled, with the biggest jumps among whites and men with low incomes and little education, researchers said on Wednesday.