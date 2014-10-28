Oct 28Aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Monday that it updated outlook for 2014 in view of possible delays in product approvals, U.S. market entry and project deals

* Said sales target corridor for 2014 between 30 million euros and 34 million euros and between 2.0 million euros and 4.5 million euros for full-year EBITDA

* Said previous 2014 EBITDA forecast was between 5.0 million euros and 6.0 million euros

