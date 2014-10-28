BRIEF-Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
Oct 28Aap Implantate AG :
* Said on Monday that it updated outlook for 2014 in view of possible delays in product approvals, U.S. market entry and project deals
* Said sales target corridor for 2014 between 30 million euros and 34 million euros and between 2.0 million euros and 4.5 million euros for full-year EBITDA
* Said previous 2014 EBITDA forecast was between 5.0 million euros and 6.0 million euros
March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse® in treating musk antibody positive myasthenia gravis