Nov 14 aap Implantate AG :

* Says realized in the third quarter 2014 revenues of 7.8 million euros(previous year: 6.3 million euros continuing operations)

* Says Q3 EBITDA was 0.8 million euros (previous year, continuing operations: 0.6 million euros) and EBIT 0.2 million euros(previous year, continuing operations: 0.1 million euros)

* Says for financial year 2014 sales revenue foresees a target corridor of between 30 million euros and 34 million euros and for EBITDA of between 2.0 million euros and 4.5 million euros

* Says in first nine months of financial year 2014, group sales (continuing operations) totalled 22.1 million euros(previous year: 19.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: