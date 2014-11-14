Nov 14 aap Implantate AG :
* Says realized in the third quarter 2014 revenues of 7.8
million euros(previous year: 6.3 million euros continuing
operations)
* Says Q3 EBITDA was 0.8 million euros (previous year,
continuing operations: 0.6 million euros) and EBIT 0.2 million
euros(previous year, continuing operations: 0.1 million euros)
* Says for financial year 2014 sales revenue foresees a
target corridor of between 30 million euros and 34 million euros
and for EBITDA of between 2.0 million euros and 4.5 million
euros
* Says in first nine months of financial year 2014, group
sales (continuing operations) totalled 22.1 million
euros(previous year: 19.0 million euros)
