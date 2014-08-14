BRIEF-Pro Medicus Ltd announced implementation of share buy
* Announced implementation of an on-market share buy-for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 14 Aap Implantate AG : * Says Q2 sales of EUR 8.1 million (previous year: continued business
operations EUR 6.6 million) * Says anticipates third quarter 2014 sales of between EUR 7.0 million and EUR
8.0 million * Sees Q3 EBITDA of between EUR 0 million and EUR 0.4 million * Says current sales and EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2014 remains in
tact * Sees for FY total sales of EUR 35 million and an EBITDA between EUR 5 million
and EUR 6 million * Says h1 ebit from continued operations eur
0.5 mln vs eur 1.6 mln year ago * Says h1 sales from continued operations of eur 14.2 mln vs eur 12.6 mln year ago * Says h1 ebitda from continued operations at eur 1.6
million (previous year: eur 2.6 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Announced implementation of an on-market share buy-for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Healthway Medical Corporation Limited (Request For Trading Halt)
* Trading halt has been requested pending a significant sales and distribution update regarding creso entering into a new region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: