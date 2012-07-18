MOSCOW, July 18 The AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons has notified BP of its intention to start talks with the British oil major over its stake in Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP, AAR said on Wednesday.

BP put its stake in TNK-BP up for sale on June 1 amid a protracted conflict with AAR, with which it shares control over the company that accounts for almost a third of BP's total crude production and around 10 percent of its net income.

"AAR and BP both realize that a fundamental realignment in the ownership of TNK-BP is necessary in order to allow each of the shareholders to achieve its strategic objectives and eliminate the internal contradictions that are preventing further development of TNK-BP," AAR CEO Stan Polovets said in a statement.

"We hope that BP will now engage with us constructively, particularly given the importance of TNK-BP to BP's overall position."

Under a timeline set by a shareholder pact, AAR had until the end of this week to express its interest in buying BP's stake. BP can negotiate with other interested parties but cannot do a deal with them for a further 90 days. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)