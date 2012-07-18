* Tycoons willing to buy one-half of BP's stake in TNK-BP
MOSCOW, July 18 A group of Soviet-born tycoons
said on Wednesday it had notified BP of its intention to
start talks with the British oil major on increasing its stake
in Russia's third-largest crude producer, TNK-BP.
BP put its stake in TNK-BP up for sale on June 1 after a
breakdown in relations with the AAR consortium, with which it
shares control over a firm that accounts for almost a third of
BP's total crude output.
"AAR and BP both realise that a fundamental realignment in
the ownership of TNK-BP is necessary in order to allow each of
the shareholders to achieve its strategic objectives and
eliminate the internal contradictions that are preventing
further development of TNK-BP," AAR CEO Stan Polovets said in a
statement.
"We hope that BP will now engage with us constructively,
particularly given the importance of TNK-BP to BP's overall
position."
Under a timeline set by TNK-BP's shareholder agreement, AAR
had until the end of this week to express its interest in buying
BP's stake. BP can negotiate with other interested parties but
cannot do a deal with them for a further 90 days.
In London, BP confirmed it would enter "good faith"
negotiations with AAR on the sale of part or all of its stake in
TNK-BP.
"BP is also able to and will enter into negotiations with
other interested parties in parallel for the sale of its share
in TNK-BP," BP said in a news release.
"There can be no guarantee that any transaction will take
place," BP also said.
AAR said that BP had not asked for its approval to provide
confidential information to any other prospective buyers in the
seven weeks since the British firm announced its intention to
sell seven weeks ago.
AAR also confirmed it had made a proposal in May, prior to
BP's public announcement, to buy one half of BP's stake in
TNK-BP - or 25 percent - at what it called a current market
price.
Polovets told Reuters last Sunday that AAR would be willing
to acquire 25 percent of TNK-BP at a current market price of
around $10 billion.
But the quartet of billionaires, led by retail-to-banking
entrepreneur Mikhail Fridman, would rather resolve their
conflict with BP by selling out for cash and a stake in the
British oil company, Polovets also said.
Tensions between the tycoons and BP flared after the
London-based company attempted to partner with Russia's top
crude producer Rosneft last year. AAR won a court
injunction against the deal, which BP later abandoned.
Currently, an arbitration panel operating under British law
is studying AAR's request to rule on whether BP breached the
TNK-BP shareholders' agreement by attempting to partner with
Rosneft.
An arbitration ruling in favour of AAR could make BP liable
to billions of dollars in damages, AAR has said.
"A sale by BP of all or any part of its interest in TNK-BP
will not affect BP's potential liability to AAR and TNK-BP for
breach of the shareholders' agreement in connection with BP's
attempted strategic alliance with Rosneft," AAR said.
