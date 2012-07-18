LONDON, July 18 BP said on Wednesday it would start negotiations with the Alfa Access-Renova (AAR) consortium of Soviet-born tycoons to buy all or part of its 50 percent share in TNK-BP after they notified the British oil major of their intentions earlier on Wednesday.

BP said it would start a 90-day "good faith" period of negotiation with AAR on Thursday as required by the TNK-BP shareholder agreement.

It also said it could engage in talks with other interested parties, and it added that there was no guarantee that any transaction would take place. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)