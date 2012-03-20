* Q3 EPS $0.50 vs est $0.49
* Q3 rev $534.2 mln vs est $507.5 mln
* Rev from structures and systems segment rose 86 pct
March 20 Aircraft parts supplier AAR Corp's
quarterly results beat a nalysts' expectations, helped by
strong sales at its structures and systems segment.
Third-quarter net income attributable to AAR rose to $20.7
million, or 50 cents a share, from $17.9 million, or 44 cents a
share, a year ago.
For the first time this fiscal year AAR trumped the net
income estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
who had expected the company to earn 49 cents a share for the
quarter ended Feb. 29.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $534.2 million.
Sales at the company's structures and systems segment --
which contributes more than a fourth to total revenue -- rose 86
percent to $154.2 million.
Analysts expected revenue of $507.5 million.
The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company's shares, which have
gained 48 percent in value since touching a year-low in October,
closed at $21.18 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)