Feb 23 Aviation services provider AAR Corp said it would sell its cargo handling business, Telair Cargo Group, to TransDigm Group Inc for $725 million in cash.

AAR also said it intended to sell its money-losing precision systems manufacturing business and would record a related charge of about $40 million in the third quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)