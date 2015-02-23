Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 23 Aviation services provider AAR Corp said it would sell its cargo handling business, Telair Cargo Group, to TransDigm Group Inc for $725 million in cash.
AAR also said it intended to sell its money-losing precision systems manufacturing business and would record a related charge of about $40 million in the third quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
OSLO, March 23 Privately-owned shipping firm BW Group became the top shareholder in tanker firm DHT Holdings on Thursday, in a surprise move that will probably end Frontline's ambitions to take full control of DHT.