LONDON Dec 9 Shares in U.S. aviation support
firm AAR, rose as much as 7.5 percent after Reuters
reported that the company had put its German cargo handling
subsidiary Telair up for sale, in a deal potentially worth up to
800 million euros ($993.36 million).
European private equity firms Cinven and EQT are
among those through to the second round of the process, which is
being run by Citi, the sources said.
AAR, Citi and Cinven declined to comment. Telair and EQT
were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8053 Euros)
