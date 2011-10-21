* AAR says deal to add $0.20-$0.25 to 2013 EPS

* AAR to fund deal through existing credit facility

* Teleflex expects deal to close by the end 2011 (Adds deal details)

Oct 21 Aircraft parts supplier AAR Corp said it would buy two businesses from rival Teleflex Inc for $280 million to expand its aircraft cargo systems business.

AAR Corp expects the acquisitions of Telair International and Nordisk Aviation Product to add over $225 million to revenue and 20-25 cents per share to earnings in 2013.

It will fund the deal through an existing revolving credit facility.

Teleflex chief executive Benson Smith said in a separate statement that the deal was part of the company's strategy to transform from a cyclical, diversified-industrial conglomerate into a pure-play medical technology company.

Teleflex, which has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, plans to use the deal proceeds to reduce debt.

Telair, which has manufacturing units in Germany, Sweden and Singapore, supplies on-board cargo loading systems to aircraft manufacturers like Airbus-maker EADS and Boeing .

Nordisk designs and manufactures heavy-duty pallets and lightweight cargo containers for commercial airlines.

Earlier this month, Goodrich Corp , an aircraft parts maker, acquired Winslow Marine Products, which provides life rafts for business jets and commercial helicopters.

Shares of AAR, which has a market capitalization of $713 million, closed at $17.63, while those of Teleflex closed at $55.34 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)