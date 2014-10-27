FRANKFURT Oct 27 German property lender Aareal Bank will repay a final tranche of state aid this week now that it has passed the ECB stress test by a wide margin, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

German regulator Bafin is about to give the bank permission to repay the remaining 300 million euros in aid to bank bailout fund Soffin this week, drawing to a close a long period of government support, one of the sources said.

In the financial crisis, the government injected 525 million euros ($703 million) in non-voting capital into the bank and granted guarantees of 4 billion euros to shield it from potential market turbulence.

In July, Aareal said that it had applied to Bafin to repay a remaining 300 million euros in non-voting capital, which carries an annual coupon of 11.5 percent, as soon as possible.

But Bafin wanted Aareal to complete the ECB's balance sheet health check, conducted on the 130 most important euro zone banks, to ensure that the test did not uncover capital gaps that would complicate the Soffin repayment.

Aareal easily cleared the minimum capital threshold of 5.5 percent in the hardest part of the euro-zone-wide stress test, posting 11.76 percent in common equity tier one capital.

Aareal declined to comment on the specific terms of any repayment but pointed to its long-standing plans to replace the capital with a hybrid bond, possibly before publishing third-quarter results on Nov. 11.

"We've got our eyes on the market and are still ready to act if the window opens again," a spokesman for the bank said. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)