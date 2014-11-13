LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Aareal Bank has revised guidance on its debut Additional Tier 1 bond to 7.75% area, having attracted orders in excess of 1.4bn for a 300m deal, according to a lead manger.

The German property lender had previously tested investor interest at 8% area for the bond that is perpetual but callable after 5.5 years.

Pricing for the bond is expected later today via lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

Under the terms of the trade, the bond can temporarily be written down if the issuer's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

(Reporting By Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)