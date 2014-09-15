BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Aareal Bank has hired BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to arrange investor meetings ahead of the sale of an inaugural contingent capital bond, according to a lead manager.
The German lender is planning to sell a euro-denominated temporary write-down bond with a 7% trigger. The bond is expected to be rated B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.