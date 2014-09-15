(Adds background detail and quotes)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Aareal Bank has revived plans to raise capital and repay state aid through the issuance of an Additional Tier 1 bond, which could surface as early as next week.

The German property lender has hired BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to arrange investor meetings starting this Friday ahead of the sale a euro-denominated temporary write-down bond with a 7% trigger.

It will be the second bank in Germany to sell this type of instrument after Deutsche Bank, although the trigger is much higher than Deutsche Bank's 5.125%.

"There is a combination of reasons as to why Aareal has chosen to go for 7% even though this is not what the regulator has asked for," said a banker.

"They view themselves as an institution that has a ratio significantly higher than the minimum. Also, they don't feel that the 5.125% trigger provides much value for shareholders and not commensurate to the price they have to pay."

Aareal had a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at the end of June 2014 versus Deutsche Bank's 12%. Most market participants view a 5.125% level as one where the bank is a gone-concern, whereas 7% suggests the bank is still potentially viable.

The deal will have the additional benefit of providing stress test capital, even though this was not the main driver.

Instruments with a trigger at or above 7% of Common Equity Tier 1 can count for up to 1% of overall risk-weighted assets in the upcoming European stress tests and can only be counted in the adverse stress test scenario.

Aareal Bank will have to navigate a tricky market backdrop with recent Additional Tier 1 bonds from UniCredit and Credit Agricole struggling in the secondary market.

Last week, HSBC steadied the market temporarily when it attracted over US$30bn-equivalent of demand for an inaugural Additional Tier 1 - a triple-tranche multi-currency transaction.

This is Aareal's second chance to issue its deal, having shelved plans in July, blaming unfavourable market conditions.

The bank said at the time that it had applied to German bank bailout fund SoFFin to repay the remaining 300m in non-voting capital the government injected during the financial crisis, and wanted to do so as soon as possible

Aareal's bond is expected to be rated B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, additional reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)