LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Aareal Bank is reviving plans to issue a euro Additional Tier 1 bond transaction, according to a lead manager.

This is Aareal's third attempt, having shelved plans in July and September due to unfavourable market conditions.

Aareal will be the second bank in Germany to sell this type of instrument after Deutsche Bank did a three-tranche issue in May.

The transaction from the German property lender will feature a 7% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger and will be temporarily written down should the bank's capital fall below that pre-defined level. This is higher than Deutsche Bank's 5.125% of Common Equity Tier 1.

Aareal had a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at the end of June 2014.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are lead managers on the transaction, that is expected to be rated B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)