FRANKFURT Jan 29 Aareal Bank's major
shareholder Aareal Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft asked
Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe to place up to 17.3 million
shares, a transaction that would allow it to sell its entire
28.9 percent stake in the property lender, Deutsche Bank
said on Thursday.
The two banks had launched an accelerated offering of 11.4
million shares, while Aareal Holding also granted an option to
increase the offering to a total of 17.3 million shares, the
statement said.
The price range for the share placement was estimated at
between 30 to 31.50 euros per share, a person familiar with the
sales process told Reuters.
Aareal Bank's shares, which were down 0.9 percent at 33.03
euros at Thursday's market close, fell 3.7 percent in after-hour
trading in Frankfurt.
Aareal Holding, backed by big insurers and the German Oetker
family, has been a long-term investor in Aareal Bank.
According to new regulatory rules, investors have to back
potential risks of their financial investments with equity
capital, making the investment less attractive.
Aareal Bank declined to comment on the placement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Arno Schuetze; Writing by Kirsti
Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)