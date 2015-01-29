FRANKFURT Jan 29 Aareal Bank's major shareholder Aareal Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft asked Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe to place up to 17.3 million shares, a transaction that would allow it to sell its entire 28.9 percent stake in the property lender, Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.

The two banks had launched an accelerated offering of 11.4 million shares, while Aareal Holding also granted an option to increase the offering to a total of 17.3 million shares, the statement said.

The price range for the share placement was estimated at between 30 to 31.50 euros per share, a person familiar with the sales process told Reuters.

Aareal Bank's shares, which were down 0.9 percent at 33.03 euros at Thursday's market close, fell 3.7 percent in after-hour trading in Frankfurt.

Aareal Holding, backed by big insurers and the German Oetker family, has been a long-term investor in Aareal Bank.

According to new regulatory rules, investors have to back potential risks of their financial investments with equity capital, making the investment less attractive.

Aareal Bank declined to comment on the placement.

Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe have launched an accelerated offering of 11.4 million shares in German property lender Aareal Bank AG on behalf of Aareal Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Aareal Holding has also granted an option to increase the offering to a total of 17.3 million shares, representing its entire 28.9 percent stake in Aareal Bank AG, Germany's biggest lender said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Arno Schuetze; Writing by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)