BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
FRANKFURT Nov 11 German property lender Aareal Bank raised its operating profit forecast for this year, now expecting it to come in at between 420 and 430 million euros ($522-$534 million), given strong demand for commercial property and low interest rates.
The bank had previously forecast full-year consolidated operating profit at the upper end of a range between 380 million euros and 400 million euros.
"In the persistent low interest rate environment, commercial property in particular remains a sought-after investment," it said in a statement on Tuesday.
(1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.