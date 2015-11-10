FRANKFURT Nov 10 Aareal Bank raised its operating profit forecast for the full year on Tuesday, after posting third-quarter results ahead of analysts' expectations.

The property lender now expects operating profit for 2015 in a range between 450 and 460 million euros ($484 and $494 million), the company said in a statement. It previously expected a range of 400 to 430 million euros.

The new business target for the full year was also increased to between 8 billion euros and 9 billion euros, the lender added. ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)