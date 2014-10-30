* Aareal repays 300 mln euro tranche of aid
* Move comes after Aareal passed ECB stress test
* Move clears way for hybrid bond issue
FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Aareal Bank repaid a
final tranche of state aid worth 300 million euros ($377
million), the German property lender said, ending an era of
state support that followed the financial crisis and clearing
the way for it to issue new debt.
The bank sought to repay the aid earlier this year but
waited for a green light from German banking regulator Bafin,
which wanted Aareal to complete the ECB's stress test first to
ensure solidity of Aareal's balance sheet.
Aareal easily exceeded the minimum capital threshold of 5.5
percent in the hardest part of the euro-zone-wide stress test,
posting 11.76 percent in common equity tier one capital on
Sunday.
The repayment clears the way for Aareal to replace the
repaid capital with a hybrid bond, possibly before publishing
third-quarter results on Nov. 11. The bank has said it was ready
to issue so-called AT1 debt as soon as market conditions were
ripe.
German bank bailout fund Soffin said that Aareal had been
"exemplary" in taking the aid at the height of the crisis to
restore confidence.
With the repayment, Soffin no longer has any outstanding aid
agreements or guarantees, although it still owns stakes on
behalf of the German government in Commerzbank, HRE
and Portigon AG, the entity that created from the
remains now defunct bank WestLB.
(1 US dollar = 0.7950 euro)
