* Lender's attempts to boost capital faces headwinds
* Aggressive structure concerns investors
* Bankers divided on market timing
By Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand
LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Aareal will likely postpone a debut
Coco until after Europe's banks health check, investors say, in
order to avoid paying a hefty yield now to compensate for dicey
market conditions.
The German property lender had been expected to emerge with
a high trigger temporary write-down Additional Tier 1 bond last
week via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
But with pricing rumoured to be in 9% range, and Aareal
facing headwinds due to market conditions, leads are heard to be
divided on when the right issuance window will be open.
"Given the upcoming AQR/stress test results and blackout
period for results, I would expect issuance in Cocos and
financials in general to restart after October," said Chris
Telfer, a specialist portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management.
"Aareal unfortunately tried to bring their inaugural
Additional Tier 1 deal at a time when the market was
particularly heavy and investor appetite for a high-trigger rare
issuer deal ... was not at a level favourable for Aareal."
This is the second time that Aareal's CoCo plans have been
hit by difficult market conditions. It shelved issuance plans
back in July, blaming unfavourable market conditions.
But now, even deals from some of Europe's largest banks are
struggling, and investors are retreating in the face of losses
that mirror those seen lately in high yield.
Last month's Additional Tier 1 bonds sold by Santander and
UniCredit, for example, are down by five and two points
respectively. Other Cocos are off as much as eight points.
The abrupt turnaround, in what was recently one of the more
sought-after sectors, has cast doubt on whether a smaller
less-known bank like Aareal can gain traction.
Not only has its property business suffered since the
financial crisis but it's not a very active issuer either,
meaning only a limited number of investors have credit lines
available.
In addition, Aareal is trying to sell the riskiest form of
capital with a high-trigger writedown structure - something that
one source said it had little choice about.
"We would expect the AT1 in the mentioned structure to
become almost prohibitively expensive now," said Michael
Hunseler, head of credit portfolio management at Assenagon.
"According to our model, a fair coupon would be above 8% -
more towards 9%," he told IFR.
"The fact that you have heightened geopolitical risk and
Treasuries yielding higher means that there is less need to go
down the credit curve."
HEIGHTENED RISK
Investors expect smaller banks' regulators to be less
hesitant to execute the point of non-viability (PONV) trigger.
What Nordea and HSBC demonstrated last month, however, is
that high triggers - even when paired with writedown or equity
conversion features - are feasible with careful deal execution.
"Fundamentally speaking we think Aareal is sound," said one
banker who asked not to be named.
"However it is not so clear if an AT1 Coco is a suitable
instrument for this kind of bank, especially in this
environment. We haven't heard anything back from the mandated
lead managers last days which does not help either."
Given a monoline business focused on real estate, Aareal is
not an easy story to sell - and the windows for issuance are
fast disappearing.
But some bankers suggest the picture is not as dire as all
that.
"The deal isn't cancelled by any means," one said. "I think
if we had a couple of sessions of stability, we could get a good
trade away."
Another said the German bank had no requirement to come to
market before it was ready.
"They don't have a desperate need to do the deal and their
capital ratios are still strong even without the new issue ...
also, it's a question of how close you want to run to the AQR,
third quarter results and blackouts," the banker said.
"The deal will be used to plug in the gap left by the
repayment of the Soffin silent participation, so I still expect
them to come into the market as soon as they can."
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Marc Carnegie)