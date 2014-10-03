* Lender's attempts to boost capital faces headwinds

* Aggressive structure concerns investors

* Bankers divided on market timing

By Aimee Donnellan and Helene Durand

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Aareal will likely postpone a debut Coco until after Europe's banks health check, investors say, in order to avoid paying a hefty yield now to compensate for dicey market conditions.

The German property lender had been expected to emerge with a high trigger temporary write-down Additional Tier 1 bond last week via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

But with pricing rumoured to be in 9% range, and Aareal facing headwinds due to market conditions, leads are heard to be divided on when the right issuance window will be open.

"Given the upcoming AQR/stress test results and blackout period for results, I would expect issuance in Cocos and financials in general to restart after October," said Chris Telfer, a specialist portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management.

"Aareal unfortunately tried to bring their inaugural Additional Tier 1 deal at a time when the market was particularly heavy and investor appetite for a high-trigger rare issuer deal ... was not at a level favourable for Aareal."

This is the second time that Aareal's CoCo plans have been hit by difficult market conditions. It shelved issuance plans back in July, blaming unfavourable market conditions.

But now, even deals from some of Europe's largest banks are struggling, and investors are retreating in the face of losses that mirror those seen lately in high yield.

Last month's Additional Tier 1 bonds sold by Santander and UniCredit, for example, are down by five and two points respectively. Other Cocos are off as much as eight points.

The abrupt turnaround, in what was recently one of the more sought-after sectors, has cast doubt on whether a smaller less-known bank like Aareal can gain traction.

Not only has its property business suffered since the financial crisis but it's not a very active issuer either, meaning only a limited number of investors have credit lines available.

In addition, Aareal is trying to sell the riskiest form of capital with a high-trigger writedown structure - something that one source said it had little choice about.

"We would expect the AT1 in the mentioned structure to become almost prohibitively expensive now," said Michael Hunseler, head of credit portfolio management at Assenagon.

"According to our model, a fair coupon would be above 8% - more towards 9%," he told IFR.

"The fact that you have heightened geopolitical risk and Treasuries yielding higher means that there is less need to go down the credit curve."

HEIGHTENED RISK

Investors expect smaller banks' regulators to be less hesitant to execute the point of non-viability (PONV) trigger.

What Nordea and HSBC demonstrated last month, however, is that high triggers - even when paired with writedown or equity conversion features - are feasible with careful deal execution.

"Fundamentally speaking we think Aareal is sound," said one banker who asked not to be named.

"However it is not so clear if an AT1 Coco is a suitable instrument for this kind of bank, especially in this environment. We haven't heard anything back from the mandated lead managers last days which does not help either."

Given a monoline business focused on real estate, Aareal is not an easy story to sell - and the windows for issuance are fast disappearing.

But some bankers suggest the picture is not as dire as all that.

"The deal isn't cancelled by any means," one said. "I think if we had a couple of sessions of stability, we could get a good trade away."

Another said the German bank had no requirement to come to market before it was ready.

"They don't have a desperate need to do the deal and their capital ratios are still strong even without the new issue ... also, it's a question of how close you want to run to the AQR, third quarter results and blackouts," the banker said.

"The deal will be used to plug in the gap left by the repayment of the Soffin silent participation, so I still expect them to come into the market as soon as they can." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Marc Carnegie)