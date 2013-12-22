Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
FRANKFURT Dec 22 German mortgage lender Aareal Bank said on Sunday it would buy peer Corealcredit Bank AG from U.S. investor Lone Star for 342 million euros ($468 million).
Aareal expects to complete the transaction during the first half of next year, it added.
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.