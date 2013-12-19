FRANKFURT Dec 19 German mortgage lender Aareal Bank is in final talks to buy peer Corealcredit , which is owned by U.S. investor Lone Star, Germany's manager magazin reported.

Citing company sources, the magazine's online edition said on Thursday the deal was likely to be announced before Christmas.

Aareal declined to comment, while Lone Star was not immediately available for comment.

Sources had told Reuters earlier this year that Aareal was in talks to buy Corealcredit. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)