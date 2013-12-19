BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit rises to 17.1 million euros
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT Dec 19 German mortgage lender Aareal Bank is in final talks to buy peer Corealcredit , which is owned by U.S. investor Lone Star, Germany's manager magazin reported.
Citing company sources, the magazine's online edition said on Thursday the deal was likely to be announced before Christmas.
Aareal declined to comment, while Lone Star was not immediately available for comment.
Sources had told Reuters earlier this year that Aareal was in talks to buy Corealcredit. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.