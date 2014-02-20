BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
FRANKFURT Feb 20 Aareal Bank AG : * Says consolidated net income for 2013: EUR93 million * Says dividend proposal of EUR0.75 per share * Says operating profit increased to EUR198 million * Says consolidated operating profit before taxes of EUR58 million was achieved
in the fourth quarter of 2013 * Says outlook for 2014: consolidated operating profit expected to rise
strongly
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.