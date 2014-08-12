Aug 12 Aareal Bank AG :
* Says consolidated operating profit of EUR 65 million
* Says consolidated net interest income rises to EUR 169
million
* Says consolidated operating profit forecast raised slightly
* Says sees good chance operating profit will reach upper end
of 380-400
million EUR range
* Says operating profit outlook includes negative goodwill from
the acquisition
of corealcredit
* Says tier 1 ratio as at 30 June 2014 rose to 16.3 per cent
* Says adjusted for corealcredit transaction, operating profit
seen at 230-250
million EUR
* Says common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio, excluding soffin's
contribution, was
12.5 per cent on the reporting date
