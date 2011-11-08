FRANKFURT Nov 8 Germany's Aareal Bank and reinsurer Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) on Tuesday said they had cut their exposure to peripheral euro zone countries in the past weeks, as investor worries about national debt levels shifted to Italy.

Since September, Aareal has cut its exposure to Italian bonds to 1.2 billion euros ($1,65 billion) from 1.62 billion euros, Aareal Bank said, amid doubts about Italy's ability to solve its debt problems.

Aareal no longer holds any Spanish, Greek or Irish sovereign debt, the Wiesbaden, Germany-based property financing specialist said on the day it announced third-quarter earnings.

Munich Re's (MUVGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider told journalists in a conference call on Tuesday that the world's biggest reinsurer has been cutting exposure to euro zone periphery states, actively reducing its holdings of Italian government bonds by about 1.4 billion euros in the third quarter.

Schneider further said there were currently no signs that Italy would default.

The reinsurer, which made a loss on the Italian bond sale, said it valued its remaining Italian sovereign portfolio at 3.6 billion euros as of the end of September.

The cuts follows similar moves by Societe Generale and Commerzbank which also announced a reduction in exposure to Portugal, Italy, Spain, Ireland and Greece. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Kathrin Jones and Jonathan Gould; writing by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)