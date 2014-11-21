Nov 21 Aarhus Elite A/S

* Is now conducting a rights issue to existing shareholders

* Offers up to 279,332,388 B-shares at nominal value 0.25 Danish crowns per share, corresponding to 69,833,097 crowns

* New B-shares are subscribed at 0.30 crowns per share

* Says subscription period runs from Nov. 27, 2014 to Dec. 10, 2014

* Says gross proceeds from the offering are expected to amount up to 83.8 million crowns at full subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)