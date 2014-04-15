Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
(Corrects first paragraph to say "Aaron's said it bought Progressive Finance Holdings", not "will buy")
April 15 Aaron's Inc, a rent-to-own furniture and electronics retailer, said it bought Progressive Finance Holdings LLC from private equity firm Summit Partners for about $700 million in cash.
Aaron's said it expects the deal to add to its cash earnings per share from 2014.
Progressive provides web-based lease-to-own financing programs for retailers. The company services more than 5,500 retailers in the United States. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.