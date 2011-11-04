* CEO Robert Loudermilk steps down
* Ronald Allen named interim CEO
(Follows alerts)
Nov 4 Furniture and appliance rental company
Aaron's Inc said its Chief Executive Robert Loudermilk
has resigned for personal health reasons.
The company appointed board member Ronald Allen as its
interim chief executive.
Allen, who was chief executive of Delta Air Lines
from 1987 to 1997, has been a member of Aaron's board since
1997.
The company said Loudermilk also gave up his position on its
board of directors.
Atlanta-based Aaron's shares closed at $26.79 on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)