Feb 7 Vintage Capital Management, the largest
shareholder of Aaron's Inc, said it offered to acquire
the company in a deal valued at about $2.3 billion, in its
fourth attempt to buy the consumer electronics and furniture
rental chain since 2011.
The private equity firm offered $30.50 per share, a premium
of 12.8 percent to Aaron's Thursday closing.
Vintage Capital said it and its affiliates hold nearly 10
percent stake in Aaron's.
Vintage Capital said it privately submitted offers to
acquire Aaron's on three occasions since 2011.
Shares of Aaron's were up 16 percent at $31.40 in early
trading, indicating investors are expecting a higher bid.