BRIEF-Singtel CEO says will continue to see if there are opportunities to raise stakes in associates
* Singtel CEO says plans to divest stake in Netlink Trust via IPO
Oct 19 Business communications company Aastra Technologies Ltd's third-quarter profit rose on lower research and development costs and forex losses.
July-September profit rose to C$1.7 million, or 12 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$79,000, or 1 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Sales fell 3 percent to C$156.6 million.
Gross margin rose slightly to 41.7 percent on higher average selling prices and a favorable product mix, the company said in a statement.
R&D expenses fell 6 percent, while forex losses were C$0.6 million compared with C$1.7 million a year ago.
Shares of the company closed down 17 Canadian cents at C$13.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
