By Toni Clarke
Nov 14 Aastrom BioSciences Inc ASTM.O said on
Monday its cell therapy Ixmyelocel-T proved safe in a mid-stage
clinical trial and helped delay some symptoms of critical limb
ischemia, a severe form of peripheral arterial disease, in
patients who have no real alternatives.
Critical limb ischemia results from chronic inflammation
and a build-up of plaque in the heart and other vessels, which
can block the flow of blood to the extremities and prevent
wounds from healing. That in turn can lead to gangrene and the
need for amputations.
Data presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart
Association in Orlando, Florida, showed that after being
treated for 12 months, patients in the treatment arm showed a
62 percent reduction in risk relative to placebo of treatment
failure, as defined by the first occurrence of a major
amputation of the treated limb, death from any cause, doubling
of a wound surface area, or new gangrene.
Even so, Aastrom's shares fell as much as 12 percent amid
concerns the company will have to raise funding within the next
few quarters, potentially diluting the stock.
"The data looked impressive, but people may be selling
after the results in anticipation of an upcoming financing
event," said Brian Lian, an analyst at Global Hunter
Securities.
The company plans to begin a late-stage trial of the
therapy within the next few weeks, according to its chief
executive, Timothy Mayleben. The main goal of the late-stage
trial will be amputation-free survival. This means the trial
will need to show a statistically significant delay in the need
for amputation and death.
In the mid-stage trial results presented on Monday, the
results did not show statistical significance on the
amputation-free survival measure alone, though there was a
trend toward improvement. Mayleben said the trial, which
included 72 people, was not large enough to detect statistical
significance and was not expected to do so.
The overall number of adverse events was similar in both
the treated group and control group, and the number of deaths,
at 8 percent, was equivalent in both. By most other measures,
such as new outbreaks of gangrene, the treated group fared
better. However, 32 percent of those treated with Ixmyelocel-T
experienced pain in the extremities, compared with just 17
percent in the placebo group.
Mayleben said physicians involved in the trial speculate
that the increased pain may be due to increased feeling in
limbs that often become numb as the disease progresses,
enabling patients to once again feel pain. But he stressed that
the data were not detailed enough to offer a clear-cut
explanation.
Aastrom's treatment is designed to turn off the body's
inflammatory response and allow new blood vessels to form.
Aastrom's shares fell 6.2 percent to $2.58 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq. Earlier in the day they were as low as
$2.43.
