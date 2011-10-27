LONDON Oct 27 Swiss energy firm Alpiq's sale of
German power engineering business Alpiq Anlagentechnik Group
(AAT) is attracting interest from a number of private equity
firms and trade buyers, banking sources said on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank is running the sales process, and an
information memorandum was sent out last week on AAT, which
comprises more than 20 companies with around 150 branch offices
and over 4,500 staff.
A number of private equity firms and trade buyers are
interested in AAT, and first round bids are due in November, the
bankers added.
However, due to the size of AAT, it is expected that private
equity buyers will make offers for parts of the company rather
than look to buy it as a whole.
Leverage finance bankers are working on putting together
debt packages to support the potential leveraged buyout but have
indicated that it will be a lengthy process as the business is
quite complex and has large undrawn facilities.
The company had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 70 million euros ($98 million) last
year.
Alpiq initiated the sale of AAT in July and is preparing for
more disposals. It is part of a wider programme by Alpiq to
reduce group debt by more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.2
billion) by the end of 2012, after disappointing 2011 first half
results, when consolidated group profit was down 47.1 percent on
2010, according to a company statement.
In June Alpiq launched a package of measures to focus
business operations, shed unprofitable businesses, consolidate
financially and reorganise the company to improve efficiency and
earnings, while streamlining the group's structure.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
($1 = 0.864 Swiss Francs)
