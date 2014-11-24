BRIEF-Editas announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
Nov 24 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Signs contract with Pharmaprim for exclusive distribution of Neurofarmagen test in Nordic countries
* Says product is expected to be available on one of the contracted markets in Q1 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1zRVioD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Editas medicine, inc. Announces pricing of $90 million offering of common stock
* Penumbra, inc. Announces pricing of offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: