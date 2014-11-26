BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
Nov 26 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Says signs deal with India's iLife Discoveries for promotion and exclusive distribution of Neurofarmagen test in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal
* Says deal includes test marketing for Indian market and collaboration to develop solutions in field of pharmacogenetics
* Says India is the first Asian country where Neurofarmagen test is marketed Source text: bit.ly/1y0K83a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.