HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 1:54 P.M. EDT/1754 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Dec 18 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Says signs exclusive distribution agreement with Abbott Products Operations AG for distribution, promotion and commercialisation of I3.1 probiotic in Spain Source text: bit.ly/1wHppjn
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* FY operating loss of 4.6 million euros ($4.97 million) versus loss of 6.7 million euros year ago
MEADOWS SAYS TRUMP UNDERSTANDS WHITE HOUSE, FREEDOM CAUCUS HAVE A "COMMON GOAL" IN LOWER HEALTHCARE PREMIUMS