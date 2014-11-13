BRIEF-Oncopeptides receives additional patent protection for Ygalo in Europe
* European patent office recently issued a notice that they intend to grant an additional European patent to Oncoeptides
Nov 13 Ab-biotics SA :
* Says reaches agreeement with Johnson & Johnson unit on development of probiotic for gingivitis treatment
* Says deal gives Cilag GmbH International global exclusive license option for this probiotic
* Says intends to issue convertible to replace current convertible loan
