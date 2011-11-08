LONDON Nov 8 Food and retail group Associated British Foods expects sales and profit growth this year as its discount fashion retailer Primark recovers and aided by strong growth at its sugar business after reporting a small rise of profits.

The company which sells Silver Spoon sugar and Twining tea as well as running Primark said it expects growth in sales and adjusted operating profits in the coming year with the profits improvement weighted towards the second half.

Its 223-strong Primark chain suffered from spiraling cotton costs and price discounting, but new store openings and falling cotton prices are set to help the star-performing retailer bounce back from its worst performance for a decade.

The London-based group reported a 2 percent rise in earnings of 74.0 pence a share for its year to Sept. 17 beating a Reuters SmartEstimate of 72.4 pence. The previous year, group earnings grew 25 percent. (Reporting by David Jones)